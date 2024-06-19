Sikandar: Salman Khan starts shooting for AR Murugadoss directorial; Rashmika Mandanna says 'joining soon'

Sikandar is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2025. Ever since Salman Khan announced its Eid release, fans eagerly have been waiting for each update about the film. In the latest development, the shooting began on June 18. Today, June 19, Salman Khan dropped a picture with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala from the sets.

A while ago, Rashmika Mandanna who will be sharing the screen with Salman, reacted to his post and expressed her excitement to join the team soon.

Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, Rashmika Mandanna quoted Salman Khan's post where the actor can be seen looking handsome in a lavender color tee while looking at a screen with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Reacted to the post, Mandanna wrote, "Joining soon can’t wait!" and added a lot of red hearts.

More about Sikandar

With the much-awaited film, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are marking their reunion after the 2014 Eid blockbuster Kick. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson, Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, and the action entertainer is set for an Eid 2025 release.

On April 11, Bhaijaan made the announcement on Instagram and revealed the title of the film. He wrote, “Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Mission Impossible team is likely to design action scenes for Sikandar

A Times Now report suggests that the team behind Mission Impossible is likely to design an action sequence for Salman Khan's film, Sikandar.

The report further mentioned that the action directors who executed the famous jump scene from the Mission Impossible series will design the crucial action scene for Sikandar. However, Salman Khan and the Sikandar team have not confirmed the news.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Apart from Sokandar, reports suggest that he is all set to join hands with Jawan director Atlee for his upcoming project.

Meanwhile, Rashmika who was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal will soon be seen in Chhaava co-starring Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, she also has Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2.

