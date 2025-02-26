Sikandar: Salman Khan to dazzle with his intense look as teaser of AR Murugadoss’s actioner drops on THIS date

Salman Khan’s fans have been counting the days as they eagerly wait to watch their superstar take over the big screens with Sikandar. After exciting viewers with the poster and intense looks of the bhaijaan of Bollywood, the makers have finally decided to drop the teaser of their upcoming actioner tomorrow. Minutes ago, Nadiadwala Grandson dropped an official post announcing that they can watch a glimpse of Sikandar on February 27, 2025, at 3:33 PM. Read on!

Nadiadwala Grandson broke the internet by announcing the teaser launch date and time of their upcoming movie, Sikandar. Talking to their social media handles, the production house dropped an official post announcing the same. In the poster, they penned, “Salman Khan in Sikandar, an AR Murugadoss film. Film teaser unveiling tomorrow at 3:33 PM. EID 2025.”

However, in the captions, they expressed, “The wait is almost over. Set your reminders to see a glimpse of Sikandar tomorrow at 3:33 PM! #SikandarTeaser L O A D I N G.”

Sikandar teaser drop announcement post:

Nearly a week ago, on producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s birthday, the makers took to their social media handle and dropped an intense look of Salman Khan from his upcoming film. With the red and green poster, they made it clear that something exciting will be unveiled on February 27, 2025.

The team of Sikandar wrote, “To all the amazing fans, your patience means the world to us. A little gift on #SajidNadiadwala’s birthday, after the love we’ve received on Sikandar! A big surprise awaits on the 27th of Feb! Stay with us. #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar. Directed by @a.r.murugadoss.”

Advertisement

Nadiadwala Grandson’s post on Sikandar:

Earlier, an insider informed Mid-Day that the film features high-octane action scenes. “But the audience will also be surprised by the background score, which will strike an emotional chord. The music album by Pritam is vibrant and celebratory,” the source added.

Apart from Khan, Sikandar will feature Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, along with Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar in supporting roles. The film is set to release on Eid 2025, i.e., March later this year.

For more updates on Sikandar, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!