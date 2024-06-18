Sikandar: Shooting for Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer begins; Look test video OUT

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar is one of the highly-anticipated films. The film managed to garner a lot of attention ever since it was announced.

In a new development, the shooting for Salman and Rashmika starrer has begun today, June 18 in Mumbai. Directed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will be released in 2025.

Shooting for Sikandar begins in Mumbai

As per the schedule, the shooting for Sikandar starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna has begun today, June 18. The team did a look test and photo shoot. A video of the shooting from the film sets also surfaced on social media.

Official announcement of Sikandar made by Salman Khan

On the auspicious occasion of Eid on April 11 earlier this year, Salman revealed the title of the film with AR Murugadoss as Sikandar. The film is scheduled for release on Eid in 2025.

Making the announcement on Instagram, Salman shared a title slate stating, “Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Salman Khan to don bearded look for AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar?

On June 16, musician Sajid Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself with Salman Khan. In the snap, Bhaijaan was seen looking handsome in a beige t-shirt and a silver chain around his neck. The actor sported a beard as he posed with a smile on his face.

In the caption, Sajid revealed that the duo recently spent some time together. He captioned it, “Time spend wth ma brother is the best time@salmankhan enjoyed after a long time at panvel farm house. god bless u bhai #friendship #star.”

Mission Impossible team is likely to design action scenes for Sikandar

According to a new report by Times Now, the team behind Mission Impossible is expected to design an action sequence for Salman Khan's film, Sikandar. The report further suggests that the action directors who executed the famous jump scene from the Mission Impossible series will design the huge action scene for Sikandar. However, Salman Khan and the Sikandar team have yet to confirm the development.

