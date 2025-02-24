Sikandar star Salman Khan brings his swag to Mumbai airport; treats fans with selfies: WATCH

Salman Khan’s presence at any event or public place is just unmissable. Since he has fans at the nook and corner of the world, it sometimes gets difficult to stop for his excited admirers and interact with them. But on February 23, 2025, the actor made sure some of his fans got selfies and photos with him at the Mumbai airport. Check it out!

On February 23, 2025, Salman Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma. While he was heading to an undisclosed location with his entourage of security personnel, the bhaijaan of Bollywood made sure to bring a smile to the faces of his fans by halting and doing a photo session with them.

Salman Khan poses with fans at the airport:

Meanwhile, Khan’s admirers are eagerly waiting for the arrival of his film, Sikandar. For the unknown, the actioner is directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Apart from Khan, it will star Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar.

While the Tiger 3 actor enjoys the love of his millions of fans, his B-town co-stars also can’t stop heaping praise on him. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar heaped praise on his Mujhse Shaadi Karogi co-actor. The Sky Force star candidly spoke about an image that featured him and Salman wearing only grass skirts in the title track.

Advertisement

Sharing more about the photo, Khiladi Kumar said, “This was shot in Mauritius, and Farah Khan was the choreographer. Jab humko kaha gaya tha yeh pehen ke aana hai toh Salman bahut khush tha, mai nahi itna khush tha (When we were told to wear this, Salman was very happy; I was not so happy).”

Akshay recalled, “Lekin maza tha, dono mein humare masti bahut chalti thi (But it was fun; we both had a lot of fun). So, this choreography I think hum dono ne khud hi baith ke aise hi kar li thi (We both did it ourselves). So, I hit him with my hip, and then he hit me with his chest and this and that. It was fun.” When asked about doing another two-hero movie with Salman Khan soon, Akshay stated, “I have no idea.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!