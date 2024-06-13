Sikander: Is Salman Khan working with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible action directors? REPORT

Salman Khan is teaming up with ace filmmaker AR Murgadoss for his upcoming movie, Sikander. Salman will kickstart shooting for the film on June 18. Amidst all the buzz around Sikander, speculation is rife that the superstar is likely to collaborate with the team of Hollywood actor Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible for his film.

Salman to work with Mission Impossible action directors?

According to a new report by Times Now, the team behind Mission Impossible is expected to design an action sequence for Salman Khan's film, Sikander.

Referring to one of Salman Khan's fan clubs, the report further suggests that the action directors who executed the famous jump scene from the Mission Impossible series will design the huge action scene for Sikander.

This is to note that Salman Khan and the Sikander team have yet to confirm the development.

More about Sikander

On June 10, the official Instagram account of Sajid Nadiadwala's production house, Nadiadwala Grandson, announced that the team will begin filming Sikander, the 'biggest air action sequence' from June 18.

"NGEFamily is super excited to share the date of our first day of shoot for #Sikandar on the 18th of June with the BIGGEST Air Action sequence!" the post reads.

Salman Khan announced his highly-anticipated film, Sikander on April 11 on the occasion of Eid. The film will be released on Eid in 2025. In Sikander, Salman will be paired with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3, the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), which was released in 2023. He shared screen space with Katrina Kaif in the film.

Salman Khan made his debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988, in which he played a brief role. His breakthrough film was Sooraj Barjatya's directorial venture, Maine Pyar Kiya. His chemistry with Bhagyashree was well-received by the audience back then. It was released in 1989.

His notable works include Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Partner, Saajan, Karan Arjun, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Ready, Dabangg and many more.

