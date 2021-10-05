Sikander Kher on Aryan Khan Case: There’s a human being involved, you can’t talk loosely about anyone

’s son Aryan Khan has been remanded to NCB custody until October 7th in connection with the Cruise Drugs Bust Case. On October 2nd, NCB, led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, raided a rave party onboard a cruise off Mumbai’s coast, following which and a few others were detained and arrested. Many actors and celebrities have expressed their solidarity and support to Shah Rukh and Gauri either personally or on social media. Recently, actor Sikander Kher spoke about the issue with a leading daily and expressed his opinion on the same.

Talking to India Today, Sikander said that it is important to let the law take its course. He further added that it is important to know facts and that one can’t loosely talk about anyone. Sikander stated, "I don’t want to name anyone in particular. All I can say is that when it comes to anything that involves the law, let it take its own course. How can I just go around and say ‘he is guilty, she is guilty, ye murderer hai, woh murderer hai'? Do you even have any idea how you can destroy someone’s life with your loose mouth talking about, him or anybody else? I think it's very important as a human being to first know facts, you can’t loosely talk about anyone. At the end of the day, there is a human being involved."

Sikander further addressed the issue of people’s curiosity in such times and articulated that people should focus more on kindness. "But this is not a one-sided issue. This happens because there is a consumer who wants to read or watch such stuff. I feel people as human beings are easily lured into negativity and darkness, it's easy. The tough part is to stay positive in such moments. It is so easy to pass judgement on someone or point a finger at their character. I think the lesson that Covid-19 and the last two years taught us is to be kind to one another and be grateful. I really hope that people focus more on kindness and let that be a larger message for humanity,” the actor said.

Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher’s son, Sikander made his screen debut in 2008 with Woodstock Villa. His performance in the 2020 web series Aarya starring Sushmita Sen has been lauded by the audience. He will be next seen in Dev Patel’s directorial debut The Monkey Man. Apart from this, he also has Vasal Bala’s Monica O My Darling in the pipeline.

