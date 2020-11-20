  1. Home
Sikander Kher shares a selfie asking for work, jokingly announces he can smile too

Playing pivotal roles in three web series, Sikander Kher has found the spotlight on himself recently with many of his fans flooding him with compliments on social media.
8371 reads Mumbai
Sikander Kher shares a selfie asking for work. Sikander Kher shares a selfie asking for work, jokingly announces he can smile too.
While the lockdown hasn't been kind to everyone, Sikander Kher has had a great run in the last few months as three of his web series hit various streaming platforms. Playing pivotal roles in these series, Kirron and Anupam Kher's son Sikander has definitely found the spotlight on himself with many of his fans flooding him with compliments on social media. On Thursday, Sikander took to Instagram to share a selfie and ask for work. 

Yes, despite three series in the last few months, Sikander admitted that he needs work. The actor, who has so far featured in rather intense roles, in series like MumBhai, Aarya and The Chargesheet: Innocent Or Guilty, poked fun at himself and announced that he can smile too.   

Sharing his selfie, Sikander Kher captioned it, "PS: Need work. Can smile also." However, his fans and followers made sure to let him know his latest performances were top notch. One user commented, "Your Work in Aarya Was Damn Good sir." Whereas, another fan commented, "Good work in mum bhai." Shootout at Lokhandwala director Apoorva Lakhia also was one of the many people commented and said, "Sir you are the busiest actor I know after the great Amitabh Bachchan," to which Kher hilariously replied saying, " sir you want me to doobo in chullu bhar paani is it?" 

Take a look at Sikander Kher's post below: 

Sikander Kher will soon be seen in the cop action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif

ALSO READ: Sikander Kher wishes Aaradhya Bachchan with an adorable photo of birthday girl with dad Abhishek Bachchan

Credits :Pinkvilla

