Sikander Kher shattered over Sushant Singh Rajput's death; Says 'Stop talking behind people's back'

Sikander Kher has termed Sushant Singh Rajput's death as an unbearable tragedy. He has shared an emotional post on Instagram while talking about the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s name became almost synonymous with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story when he played the Indian skipper’s role in the biopic. However, to everyone’s shock, the actor passed away on Sunday, 14th June 2020 leaving the entire entertainment industry grief-stricken. As per police reports, he committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The news about the actor’s tragic death spread like wildfire and multiple celebs, his former co-stars, and fans have taken to social media to mourn the loss.

Sikander Kher is extremely shattered by the news and has shared a video on Instagram to talk about the same. The actor initially begins the video by talking about how some people cannot reach out to others when in need. He makes a hard-hitting jibe at those talking behind other people’s back stating that they should not do so if they do not have anything good to talk about somebody. Calling Sushant’s death an unbearable tragedy, Kher says that some people do not have anyone to talk to and that is what had driven Sushant.

Check out a screenshot of Sikander Kher’s emotional video below:

The actor also talks about Coronavirus stating that it is the human beings who have taken over the earth and are responsible for the same. In his words, ‘human beings are a virus.’ He then urges people not to be greedy and say something nice to someone who has been through a lot. Sikander has also penned down a note that reads, “#Sushant and everyone else. This is shattering .. I didn’t know him.. but I know what and where he must’ve gone through ... this is to everyone that goes through this kind of pain or loneliness .. I’m sorry.”

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: 34 year old actor found dead at Mumbai home; police say suicide)

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×