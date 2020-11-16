Sikander Kher wishes Aaradhya Bachchan with an adorable photo of birthday girl with dad Abhishek Bachchan

In the picture shared by Sikander Kher, birthday girl Aaradhya can be seen adorably sitting on her father's tummy and smiling wide-eyed at the camera.

Abhishek Bachchan's close family friend Sikander Kher took to Instagram on Monday to wish the youngest Bachchan. For the unversed, celebrates her 9th birthday today and Sikander Kher who is extremely close to the Bachchan's shared a picture of the little one with her doting dad. Aaradhya, who is not yet on social media, already has her fan clubs sharing adorable photos of the little one with her parents.

In the picture shared by Sikander, Aaradhya can be seen adorably sitting on her father's tummy and smiling wide-eyed at the camera. Abhishek can be seen wearing a kurta and a Nehra jacket as he holds Aardhya in a starry dress close. Wishing the birthday girl, Sikander captioned the photo, "Happy Birthday to this little lady #Aaradhya," with a red balloon emoji.

Check out Sikander Kher's birthday wish for Aaradhya:

Aaradhya also received a special birthday wish from her grandfather and superstar Amitabh Bachchan who shared super cute photos of his granddaughter from her growing up years. Sharing nine pictures on the occasion of her ninth birthday, Big B wrote, "Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love,: with multiple heart emojis.

Just a few months ago, the Bachchan's witnessed a health scare as Amitabh, Abhishek, and even had tested positive for coronavirus. While they were all admitted in the hospital, the family is now safe and healthy.

