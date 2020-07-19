  1. Home
Simi Garewal applauds kangana Ranaut & recalls how a powerful person had tried to ruin her career

Simi Garewal who featured in the film, Karz goes on to add that she knows of a powerful person who had tried to destroy her film career. She also calls Kangana Ranaut brave and bold.
News,Kangana Ranaut,Simi Garewal
Simi Garewal shared a post on her Twitter account stating that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was bolder and braver than her. The actress, Simi Garewal who featured in Karz goes on to add that she knows of a powerful person who had tried to destroy her film career. Simi Garewal has many successful films to her credits goes on to further add that Kangana Ranaut is very brave and that she did not have the courage like the Queen actress to speak up and so she kept silent. Simi Garewal wrote in her tweet, "I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am.

Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave." The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made shocking revelation about what was happening in the Bollywood fraternity. The unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput led to a huge uproar among the fans, Bollywood folks and those associated with the film industry. The Queen actress revealed how some people from Bollywood were trying to show her in very bad light and also tried to ruin her film career. The actress, Kangana Ranaut who has won a Padmashri award and National Award goes on to add that she lost out on work and brands also dropped her which led to her loss.

Kangana Ranaut did not spare anyone who has tried to pull her down. The actress went on to say that Karan Johar had called the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as flop actor. Kangana Ranaut says she is unable to understand how the Bollywood director cum producer did not find takers for Drive and ended up calling the late actor flop.

