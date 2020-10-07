Simi Garewal hints at changed opinion on Kangana Ranaut's fight for Sushant Singh Rajput; Says 'I'm disgusted'

Simi Garewal was all praises for Kangana Ranaut a few months earlier. But now, the veteran actress seems to have changed her views about the same.

Simi Garewal is among those celebs from Bollywood who came out in support of ’s fight to get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. However, it seems like the veteran actress has changed her opinion about the same. Recently, an FIR has been lodged against certain fake social media accounts for trolling Mumbai Police Commissioner and the cops. Garewal has lauded the move on Twitter and added that action should be taken against those who exploited Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

She has alleged that certain people spread fake news and exploited the late actor’s demise for selfish gains. What also grabbed our attention is a fan’s comment who reminded Simi Garewal of how she fell victim to the same propaganda and believed that Sushant was murdered. The fan also confronted the senior actress over her support towards Kangana Ranaut who has allegedly ‘milked his death for personal vendetta.’ Now, Garewal was quick to respond to this comment and her answer will shock everyone.

Meanwhile, check out her tweet and the fan’s reply below:

The Karz actress responds to the fan’s comment and writes, “In the beginning, we were all shocked & grasping for any clues & news. But when the abject motives emerged & continued ad nauseam, I'm disgusted!! They've been feasting on Sushant's death!!” These words of Simi Garewal hint at her change of opinion regarding Kangana Ranaut’s fight for Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier in July, the actress had praised the Manikarnika star and called her brave and bold.

I'm disgusted!! They've been feasting on Sushant's death!! Simi Garewal

Check out Simi Garewal's response to the fan below:

Sarah in the beginning we were all shocked & grasping for any clues & news. But when the abject motives emerged & continued ad nauseam, I'm disgusted!! They've been feasting on Sushant's death!! — Simi Garewal (Simi_Garewal) October 6, 2020

Also Read: Simi Garewal applauds Kangana Ranaut & recalls how a powerful person had tried to ruin her career

Credits :Simi Garewal Twitter

Share your comment ×