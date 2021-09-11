Simi Garewal lauds Kangana Ranaut's act in Thalaivii, reveals Jayalalithaa wanted Aishwarya Rai for her biopic

Actress is on cloud nine as her film Thalaivii, starring her as Jayalalithaa, has been getting overwhelming responses from fans and celebs. On Friday, Kangana headed for a special screening in Mumbai and Simi Garewal joined her for it. Post seeing the film, Simi reviewed it and praised Kangana's act as Jayalalithaa. She even revealed how the late leader wanted Aishwarya Rai for her biopic. However, Simi added that Jayalalithaa would have 'approved' Kangana's act in Thalaivii.

For those who don't know, Simi Garewal, back in the day, had interviewed the late CM of Tamil Nadu as well. Taking to Twitter, Simi penned her thoughts about Kangana starrer Thalaivii. She even was in awe of Arvind Swami as MGR. Sharing her review, Simi wrote, "Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!!"

Take a look:

Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 10, 2021

Meanwhile, other celebs including Arjun Rampal, Vivek Agnihotri, Prasoon Joshi have also loved Kangana's act as Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii. The film has released on September 10 in theatres in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Not just celebs, even fans of Kangana Ranaut have been praising her act in the film on Twitter.

The film is directed by AL Vijay and produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Vishnu Vardhan Induri. It also stars Arvind Swami as MGR, Bhagyashree, Madhoo Shah and others.

