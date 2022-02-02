Simi Garewal prays for Sunil Grover post his heart surgery: Filling our hearts with joy at the cost of his own

Popular television and actor Sunil Grover has undergone heart surgery at Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute. The comedian is currently recovering as per reports. The news was shared by Viral Bhayani. He took to his Instagram handle and shared the update with fans. He wrote, “Actor Sunil Grover is recuperating after heart surgery at the Asian hospital in the city. The doctors say he is safe and is improving well. Prayers and love to Sunil. #sunilgrover.” As soon as the news spread, many celebrities and fans prayed for the actor.

Simi Garewal also took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own... I pray he recovers fast.. He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!!” As reported by News18, the actor has been diagnosed with blockages in his heart. The actor was filming for his upcoming series in Pune before he left for his surgery.

Sunil Grover is known for playing Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show. A fan wrote, "May God bless him gud health....get well soon sunil sir well love u (sic)."

Take a look at the tweet here:

On the work front, Sunil Grover was last seen in the web series Sunflower. The series also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, and Mukul Chadda. He was also seen in the political drama Tandav with Saif Ali Khan last year. He has worked in films like Ghajini. Dev D, Coffee With D and Bharat.

