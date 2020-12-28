Simmba turns 2: Ranveer Singh thanks ‘Bossman’ Rohit Shetty for giving him his first hardcore commercial hit

As Simmba completes 2 years of its release today, Ranveer Singh walks down the memory lane while expressing his gratitude to Rohit Shetty for giving him an everlasting film.

It has been two years since and Sara Ali Khan starrer blockbuster Simmba had hit the theatres. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film marked the first collaboration of Ranveer and Sara. The movie that centered around a corrupt but good-hearted cop, Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, is still loved by the audience for its fresh pairing and for the hardcore action. As this film clocks 2 years today, the Gully Boy star has taken to social media to celebrate and recall the memories associated with it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a video while expressing his gratitude to Rohit. In his post, the actor thanked the ace filmmaker for giving him an everlasting and cherished film that he is proud of. Sharing a video from the film, he wrote, “AAYA POLICE Two years of my first foray into hardcore commercial cinema with the Undisputed KING of the Box-office, one & only BOSSMAN @itsrohitshetty. Ek hi toh hai !”

His post further reads as, “Thank you Boss for embracing me into your Team, teaching me the ropes, and giving me an everlasting and cherished film that I am most proud of ! #love #gratitude.”

The third installment of Shetty's cop universe film franchise, the movie also featured Sonu Sood and , who reprised his role of Bajirao Singham in a cameo role.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be seen in Yash Raj Films Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He also has directorial period drama Takht in the pipeline.

