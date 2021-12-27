Simmba turns 3: 5 times Sara Ali Khan & Ranveer Singh’s craziness made us want to see them together again

Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh may have done only one movie together, but their chemistry, energy levels and moreover craziness match to an extent that their on-screen Jodi reached the hearts of the fans and struck the right chord. Well, audiences loved to see the two together and since Simmba clocks 3 years today we would like to revisit the times when Sara and Ranveer vibed in such a way that their off-screen chemistry entertained us more than their on-screen chemistry and left us ROFL.

Sara’s ‘chaka chak’ dance with Ranveer

Sara Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Atrangi Re. The movie may have been released now but we all had been witnessing the actress’ chaka chak dance everywhere on social media. She almost danced with every celebrity out there on this song and one of them was Ranveer Singh. Their chemistry was evident even in this small clip and everyone definitely enjoyed watching the two do chaka chak.

Entering the new year be like…

Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh’s song aankh maare from Simmba had become quite popular. This was one of the most played party numbers of the year and in fact, many still love to dance on it. Well, this clip posted by Sara is a boomerang video from the video where we can see both the stars sitting on the top of the car and vibing together.

Sara and Ranveer’s goofiness

Sara and Ranveer are funny in every manner and this picture is proof. Look at their expressions, need we say more?

Sara’s dress inspiration from Ranveer

We all have seen Ranveer has a very unique dressing style and he often grabs all the limelight for it. Well, this picture is proof that Sara indeed was taking all her fashion inspiration from her Simmba co-star.

Sara’s shayari for Ranveer

If you follow Sara Ali Khan on Instagram then you must definitely be aware of her shayari. Well, she was recently a guest at Ranveer’s quiz show and this picture is from that show. What will leave you ROFL is her shayari. Read it carefully.

