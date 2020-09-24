Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as drug nexus probe gets intense

After being named by Rhea Chakraborty, designer Simone Khambatta arrived at the NCB office on Thursday morning.

Simone Khambatta arrived at the NCB office on Thursday morning, a little after 9:45 am as the Bollywood drug nexus probe has been intensified by the anti-drug agency. "Fashion Designer Simone Khambatta arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, for interrogation in connection with a drug case," ANI tweeted. The designer was asked questions by the media but stayed put in her car before police officials came and escorted her inside the premises.

Simone's name has surfaced in the drug probe after Rhea Chakraborty reportedly named her during interrogation. Apart from Simone, actress Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan have also been reportedly named by Rhea.

Mumbai: Fashion Designer Simone Khambatta arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office, for interrogation in connection with a drug case. pic.twitter.com/UJSHidmaLc — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020

As for the NCB's schedule of questioning, Simone, Rakul Preet Singh and Sushant's former talent manager Shruti Modi have been summoned on Thursday. has been summoned on 25 September and the actress is reportedly set to leave Goa today where she is shooting for a film. and Sara Ali Khan have been summoned on 26 September.

While Simone, Rakul and Sara's names were mentioned by Rhea, Deepika and Shraddha's names reportedly surfaced in Jaya Saha's chats and interrogation where the actress' have asked for 'hash' and 'CBD oil' respectively. Jaya Saha, an employee of Kwan talent agency, has been questioned by the NCB for three days in a row as she is suspected to have supplied drugs to A-listers.

