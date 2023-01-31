Simped over John Abraham's body in Pathaan in white shorts? Here's who styled it

John Abraham , the stylish actor is currently on a high with the massive success of his latest outing, Pathaan . The spy thriller, which features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, has now broken multiple box office records and earned the prestigious 500-Crore club. John Abraham appeared as the lead antagonist Jim in the film, which is helmed by Siddarth Anand. The action star's stellar performance in the movie has won millions of hearts with his performance as the leader of Outfit X, a terrorist group.

The audiences are now going gaga over a particular scene in Pathaan, in which John Abraham is seen flaunting his chiseled abs in white shorts. Despite playing a negative role in the film, the handsome star has won the hearts of cine-goers with his exceptional screen presence. During the recently held Pathaan success meet, the popular star opened up about his white shorts look in the film, and made an interesting revelation.

"The one who did my styling, the white shorts that I had worn, Mamta she is here. She is director Siddharth Anand's wife, and she styled me. Our action directors did an amazing job. It was a lot of fun, and I want to credit all these people for making the film so good," revealed John Abraham as he opened up about his experience of working in Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan about John Abraham's performance in Pathaan

During the Pathaan press meet, leading man Shah Rukh Khan heaped praises on John Abraham, for his stellar performance in Pathaan. The superstar stated that John's performance is the backbone of their spy thriller. "The backbone of Pathaan, as a character, the best thing in Pathaan is Jim played by John. To play a bad guy, normally people just make faces, but to play it with such strength... I only know as much action, but in those sequences, John was very generous," stated the Bollywood superstar.