‘Since then I was in love with him…’: Atlee recalls talking to Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan for first time

Atlee, the young Tamil filmmaker made a fantastic debut in Bollywood, with the mega success of Jawan, the mass actioner that stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role. The movie, which features King Khan in a double role, has now emerged as one of the all-time biggest successes of the Hindi film industry.

Meanwhile, director Atlee, who recently attended the India Today Conclave 2023, extensively spoke about the making of Jawan, and working with Shah Rukh Khan in his first-ever Bollywood out. The filmmaker also recalled speaking to King Khan for the first time in his life, while shooting for his 2019-released film Bigil, which features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

Atlee recalls talking to Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan for the first time

In his chat with the media at the India Today Conclave 2023, Atlee revealed that he received the first call from Shah Rukh Khan when he was shooting for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bigil, which was the 4th film in his career. "I was shooting for my 4th film Bigil when I got a call from Mumbai to meet Shah Rukh Khan. When I met him he said, "Let's do a film Atlee. I need an Atlee film. So, what is an Atlee film? He said, "Which has everything," recalled the hitmaker.

"I was very surprised to hear from a national superstar to say that my film has everything. Since then I was in love with him. Then I realised that I should give him something. He told me that ‘since the start of my career I wanted to be an action hero. I want to do a lot of actions. But unfortunately, I am stuck in a romantic one. But, now I want to do a clear action film’. That time I think he had one film with Rajkumar Hirani which is called Dunki," Atlee further added.