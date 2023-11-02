Singer Akriti Kakar welcomes baby boy with Chirag Arora; Vikrant Massey, Shreya Ghoshal congratulate new parents

Singer Akriti Kakar is an iconic voice of the Hindi music industry and has lent her mesmerizing voice to several soulful hits. On the personal front, she tied the knot with Chirag Arora in 2016 and the duo has been relishing their marital bliss since then. Notably, yesterday, on the 1st of November, their family grew as the couple announced the arrival of their baby boy into the world.

‘Ecstatic parents’ Akriti Kakar, Chirag Arora welcome baby boy

The singer took to her Instagram account this morning as she announced the arrival of her baby boy. Sharing a picture wherein Akriti can be seen holding a pair of baby shoes in her hands while her husband stands behind her making a goofy face, the singer made the announcement through a post.

“On 1:11:2023 Our family grew by 2 feet & 1 beautiful heart. Our precious little BABY BOY is here! The universe has blessed us with the most beautiful miracle,” she wrote and added, “Immense gratitude to YOU ALL for always loving, blessing and celebrating us and now our gorgeous BABY BOY. Ecstatic parents, Akriti & Chirag.”

Shreya Ghoshal, and Vikrant Massey pour congratulatory messages on the couple as they get blessed with a baby boy

After Akriti made the official announcement, singer Shreya Ghoshal wished her by saying, "Heartiest congratulations Akriti and Chirag. Eagerly waiting to meet the little angel." Actor Vikrant Massey also expressed a heartfelt reaction as he said, "Bahut bahut shubhkamnaen Bhabhi (Many congratulations sister-in-law)."

The singer's fans too have been feeling over the moon and have been expressing varied reactions. A fan exclaimed, “Congratulations mumma AK & papa Chirag! We are so thrilled with this news!” and another fan wished the couple, “Aww Big Big Hug to You and Chirag Congratulations.”

A heap of other comments flowed in the comment section of Akriti’s post and fans have been left in frenzy over the singer’s post.

Notable songs of Akriti Kakar



Needless to say, the singer has been blessed with an immensely soulful voice. Over the years, she has lent her voice to innumerable Hindi songs. Some of her notable works include Saturday Saturday from the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Iski Uski from 2 States, Welcome’s Insha Allah, We Are Family’s Dil Khol Ke Let’s Rock, and many more.

