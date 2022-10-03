Singer Alfaz Singh gets attacked; Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh confirms on his social media post; SEE here

Months after the death of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala jolted the nation, another incident surfaced in Punjab’s Mohali wherein singer Alfaz Singh has been attacked by a group of people leaving him seriously injured. Singh is currently hospitalized. Taking to Instagram, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh confirmed the development, and here is what he has to say.

Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh felt anguish upon knowing about the said incident. In an Instagram post on Sunday evening, he wrote, “My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night." Later, after 2-3 hours, Honey Singh deleted this post and shared another post highlighting that the accused in the said incident has been nabbed by the police.