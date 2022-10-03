Singer Alfaz Singh gets attacked; Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh confirms on his social media post; SEE here
Popular rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s close friend Alfaz Singh has been attacked. Honey Singh confirmed the development on his Instagram post.
Months after the death of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala jolted the nation, another incident surfaced in Punjab’s Mohali wherein singer Alfaz Singh has been attacked by a group of people leaving him seriously injured. Singh is currently hospitalized. Taking to Instagram, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh confirmed the development, and here is what he has to say.
Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh felt anguish upon knowing about the said incident. In an Instagram post on Sunday evening, he wrote, “My brother @itsaslialfaaz has been attacked last night." Later, after 2-3 hours, Honey Singh deleted this post and shared another post highlighting that the accused in the said incident has been nabbed by the police.
Speaking about the said incident in detail, The Tribune reported that the Punjab Police has booked an accused named Vicky for hitting Amanjot Singh Panwar, alias Alfaaz, “after an altercation broke out between the singer, the eatery owner, and the suspect over money matters on Landran-Banur Road in Mohali.” The injured singer is undergoing treatment at the moment.
The Police are investigating the matter in detail.
Also Read: What did Honey Singh's ex-wife Shalini Talwar say to the media?