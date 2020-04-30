Singer Arjun Kanungo's father passes away after battling liver cancer

As per reports, Arjun Kanungo's father was fighting stage 4 liver cancer and succumbed on Wednesday.

Indian singer and song-writer Arjun Kanungo's father passed away on Wednesday. The 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad' singer had taken to social media to share a childhood photo with his dad. He wrote, "Until we meet again Dad. Rest in peace." As per reports, Arjun's father was fighting stage 4 liver cancer and succumbed on Wednesday. Filmmaker and producer Anurag Kashyap commented on Arjun's post and wrote, "So sorry to hear it Arjun.. May he rest in peace . My condolences to you and your family."

Rapper Badshah also paid his last respects in the comments section. "My prayers brother im sure he must have been a proud father." Take a look at Arjun's post below:

Back in June 2019, Arjun had shared his dad's battle with stage 4 liver cancer. He had written, "My dad begins his second round of chemo today. He has stage 4 liver cancer which is so f****g scary but he has been fighting it like a champ and after the first round things are looking up. Cautiously optimistic, i am... I would not wish this on anyone. But he's been fighting it with so much dignity and I'm really proud of him. I hope that if life throws me a curve ball like it's thrown you, I deal with it half as well as you've dealt with this. @mehta.rajendra79."

We wish Arjun Kanungo strength in this difficult hour.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×