Singer Arjun Kanungo's father passes away after battling liver cancer

As per reports, Arjun Kanungo's father was fighting stage 4 liver cancer and succumbed on Wednesday.
12598 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 11:54 am
News,Arjun KanungoSinger Arjun Kanungo's father passes away after battling liver cancer
Indian singer and song-writer Arjun Kanungo's father passed away on Wednesday. The 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad' singer had taken to social media to share a childhood photo with his dad. He wrote, "Until we meet again Dad. Rest in peace." As per reports, Arjun's father was fighting stage 4 liver cancer and succumbed on Wednesday. Filmmaker and producer Anurag Kashyap commented on Arjun's post and wrote, "So sorry to hear it Arjun.. May he rest in peace . My condolences to you and your family." 

Rapper Badshah also paid his last respects in the comments section. "My prayers brother im sure he must have been a proud father." Take a look at Arjun's post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Until we meet again Dad. Rest in peace.

A post shared by Arjun (@arjunkanungo) on

Back in June 2019, Arjun had shared his dad's battle with stage 4 liver cancer. He had written, "My dad begins his second round of chemo today. He has stage 4 liver cancer which is so f****g scary but he has been fighting it like a champ and after the first round things are looking up. Cautiously optimistic, i am... I would not wish this on anyone. But he's been fighting it with so much dignity and I'm really proud of him. I hope that if life throws me a curve ball like it's thrown you, I deal with it half as well as you've dealt with this. @mehta.rajendra79." 

We wish Arjun Kanungo strength in this difficult hour. 

Anonymous 1 hour ago

May his soul RIP! This has been such a miserable year!

