Singer Jagjit Kaur, the wife of late Mohammed Zahur Khayyam, passes away at 93

Well-known playback singer Jagjit Kaur -- the widow of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam -- passed away here on Sunday morning, an aide said.

She was 93 years old. Her last rites were performed at the Juhu Crematorium with a few people present in view of the Covid-19 restrictions, said her spokesperson Pritam Sharma.

Her husband, Khayyam, the National Award Winner music director, had suffered a heart attack and died on August 19, 2019 at 92.

The couple had a son Pradeep Khayyam, who died in 2012 after a cardiac arrest, stunning his aged parents.

