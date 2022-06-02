Singer KK cremated in presence of his wife and kids; Music industry bids goodbye to the legendary singer

Popular singer KK passed away on May 31 in Kolkata. His sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock. The singer was in Kolkata to perform at a live concert after which he fell ill. It is said that after he returned to his hotel room he collapsed and fell down. On being rushed to the hospital he was declared dead. His mortal remains were brought to Mumbai and his cremation was to take place today. Since morning, many celebrities have been arriving at KK’s residence to pay their last respects. His son was performing the last rites and now the latest pictures have come from the crematorium and the late singer has been put to rest.

KK laid to rest

In the latest pictures coming in from the Versova crematorium, we can see the late singer finally cremated and being put to rest. His wife and kids bid an emotional goodbye to the singer. KK’s son Nakul performed the last rights of his father. Since morning several celebrities from the industry have come to pay their last respect to the late singer. Singers like Hariharan, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, Rekha Bhardwaj and other celebs like Vishal Bhardwaj, Kabir Khan, Himansh Kohli and others reached to pay their last respects.

Check out the pictures:

Yesterday, the popular singer's mortal remains were taken from SSKM hospital to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. KK's wife Jyoti and their kids also paid their last respects to him. Later, a gun salute was accorded to the late singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata on Wednesday. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also seen paying her respects to KK. She was joined by the singer's family.

Talking about his postmortem reports as per PTI, KK died after suffering from cardiac arrest. A senior official told the news agency, “The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues,” the officer said. He also added that the final report will be available after 72 hours.

