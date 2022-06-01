Singer KK Demise Live Blog: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal & others express grief

Singer KK has passed away. The legendary singer breathed his last on the night of May 31st, 2022. He was 53. Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was in Kolkata, where he was performing at a live concert at Nazru Singer KK has passed away. The legendary singer breathed his last on the night of May 31st, 2022. He was 53. Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was in Kolkata, where he was performing at a live concert at Nazrul Mancha. The singer reportedly returned to his hotel after his concert where he fell ill. He was then rushed to a private hospital in the city where he was declared ‘brought dead’. He is survived by his wife and children. Singer KK’s first album Pal came out in 1999. Ever since then, his melodious voice has soothed many hearts. He delivered several hits in the film industry in the past two decades of his career, including Tadap Tadap Ke, Khuda Jaane, Ajab Si among others. In recent times, he was mostly performing live gigs in different parts of the country and his social media is full of glimpses from the same. Tonight too, he was performing at Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, moments before collapsing. Fans shared videos of his last performance on social media, where he was singing his unforgettable song, Pal. Singer KK’s untimely and tragic demise has left his innumerable fans, singers, and actors in a state of shock. Many have already taken to their social media space to express their grief and to extend condolences to close ones. Among others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Harshdeep Kaur, Rahul Kumar Vaidya have taken to Instagram and Twitter to express their shock.