Singer KK funeral: Shreya Ghoshal in tears; Kabir Khan and Shankar Mahadevan arrive for last rites

Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53 in Kolkata after a live performance at a college fest at Nazrul Mancha auditorium, in South Kolkata. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was declared dead on his arrival. KK passed away due to a cardiac arrest, according to the post-mortem report. His body has been brought back to Mumbai and the funeral will begin on Thursday afternoon at Versova Hindu Cemetery.

Now, KK's film and music industry colleagues were seen arriving for the funeral and paying their final respects to the singer. Celebrities like Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur, Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Shirley Setia, Rahul Vaidya, Javed Akhtar, and lyricist Sameer Anjaan were spotted at the late singer's residence.

Earlier today, KK's daughter Taamara shared a post in memory of her father on her Instagram story. She shared the funeral card and wrote, “Love you forever dad.” Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, and celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Salman Khan, and many others expressed their grief on social media.

On Wednesday, KK's family paid their last respects to him at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. Later, the West Bengal government accorded a gun salute to the late singer, amid the presence of Mamta Banerjee and his family.

KK was the most versatile singer in the Indian music industry. He has also recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, and Gujarati languages.

