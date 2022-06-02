Singer KK gets an emotional tribute from Amul in their new topical: 'Yaad aayenge yeh pal'

Singer KK’s sudden demise has undoubtedly left a void in the industry. On 31 May 2022, the singer fell ill after he performed at a college fest at Nazrul Mancha auditorium, in South Kolkata. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the city’s CMRI hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. According to the post-mortem report, KK passed away due to a cardiac arrest. "The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues," a senior police officer said on Wednesday to PTI.

Now, as a tribute to the legendary singer, popular dairy brand Amul made a monochromatic doodle featuring the iconic singer, the dairy brand wrote: "Yaaron... yaad aayenge yeh pal. Alvida, KK 1968-2022," referring to the iconic song Pyaar Ke Pal sung by KK. Soon after the topical was shared, fans started showering love in the comments section. A user wrote: "Thanks for a fitting tribute to a legendary singer who breathed his last in music," While another user said: "We haven't lost KK. We have lost: 1) Emraan Hashmi's voice, 2) Arijit's idol, 3) Voice from heaven, 4) Rahul Dravid of Music Industry, 5) Modern Kishore Kumar."

Check out Amul's tribute to KK:

On Wednesday, KK’s mortal remains were taken to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata where the late singer was accorded a gun salute in the presence of his family, CM Mamata Banerjee. Meanwhile, the singer’s mortal remains have been brought to Mumbai and his funeral will be held today in Versova Hindu Cemetery, Mumbai. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation.

KK is survived by his wife Jyothy and two children Tamara and Nakul Kunnath.

