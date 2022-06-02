Singer KK had heart blockages, could have been saved if CPR was given immediately: Doctor

Singer KK's sudden demise has left everyone in a state of shock. He fell ill after his live performance at a college fest at Nazrul Mancha auditorium, in Kolkata. He reportedly complained of feeling ill after the show and was rushed to the city’s CMRI hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on his arrival. According to the post-mortem report, KK passed away due to a cardiac arrest and it was also found that he was having prolonged cardiac issues.

Now, as per the preliminary autopsy report, the singer had heart blockages. According to a report in NDTV: "He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries." The report added that excessive excitement during the live show cause the stoppage of blood flow which led to the cardiac arrest, said the doctor who performed the autopsy. The singer's wife also told the police that KK had complained of pain in his arms and shoulder before coming to Kolkata for his show.

KK also had gastric problems and occasionally took antacids. "The vocalist had 80 percent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockades was 100 percent," said the report. The doctor also stated that due excess excitement stops the blood flow for some time, which results in an irregular heartbeat for a very short time. "As a result, KK fell unconscious and had a cardiac arrest. If CPR had been given immediately, the artiste could have been saved," the doctor said

Further, the doctor said KK was on antacids "probably considering some pain which he mistook as digestive problems." The singer's wife also admitted that KK used to take a lot of antacids.

KK is survived by his wife Jyothy and two children Taamara and Nakul Kunnath.

