Singer KK passes away at 53 while performing live in Kolkata

Singer KK is no more. In an unfortunate and tragic news, the popular singer passed away while performing live in Kolkata. Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK by his fans, reportedly fell sick while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was 53. The man with the golden voice won hearts with his songs like Pal, Khuda Jaane, Dil Ibaadat among others. Fans, and the entire country is undoubtedly saddened by this tragic news.