Singer KK passes away: Akshay Kumar mourns late musician's shocking demise: What a loss

Singer KK passes away: In a tragic piece of news, Singer-composer Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK by his fans, died in Kolkata after reportedly suffering a heart attack on Tuesday. He was 53. The singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest after which he reportedly fell ill and returned to his hotel. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata around 10 pm, where he was declared brought dead. The man with the golden voice will be remembered for his songs like 'Pyaar Ke Pal', 'Yaaron', 'O Meri Jaan', ‘Khuda Jaane’, ‘Tadap’, ‘Dil Ibaadat’ among others.

As soon as the unfortunate new broke on the internet, celebrities and fans across the country paid tribute to the eminent singer. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar mourned the sad demise of the singer and tweeted: ‘’Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti.’’

Singer-songwriter Vishal Dadlani also expressed grief on the passing of the talented singer. He tweeted: The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!

Earlier, KK made his public appearance on comedian-host Kapil Sharma's show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with Dr. Palash Sen, and Shaan.

Back in 2019, KK had praised fellow artist Shaan and said, "Shaan's voice is brilliant. He has got one of the most mellifluous voices in the industry. His happy voice is very ear-friendly and he sings with his soul. If you get caught up in social media too much then you start getting governed by it. Shaan is very sentimental, he is a heart guy. I loved 'Tanha dil."

KK, a versatile singer, was born on August 23, 1968 and recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages. His first album ‘Pal’ came out in 1999. He soon sang for several films, and delivered chartbusting numbers that still remains in our favorite playslist.