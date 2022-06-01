Singer KK passes away: Family arrives in Kolkata ahead of the autopsy

Singer KK is no more and we know that it has been difficult for everyone to fathom this shocking news. His demise has left the entire country shocked and devastated. The singer was in Kolkata performing live in a concert. It was within hours after his performance that the singer felt uneasy on reaching his hotel room and collapsed. Reportedly, he was declared dead in the hospital on arrival. It was said that his family will be arriving in Kolkata soon and now the first glimpse of his family in Kolkata has come out.

KK’s family arrives in Kolkata

ANI took to their Twitter handle to share pictures of KK’s wife and children arriving at Kolkata airport today. In their tweet, ANI wrote, “West Bengal | Family of singer #KK arrives in Kolkata. The singer passed away last night after a live performance in the city. His body is kept at CMRI hospital from where it will be taken to SSKM hospital.” Reportedly, the singer KK collapsed at the Grand Hotel hours after his performance at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha. It is said that he complained of uneasiness and then collapsed in his hotel room. A senior official from the hospital informed that KK was brought to the hospital after 10 pm where he was declared dead on arrival.

Check out pictures of KK’s family arriving in Kolkata:

Kolkata Police registers unnatural death case

Reportedly, Kolkata Police has registered an unnatural death case over KK’s death. According to police sources, his face and head bore injuries. The autopsy would be conducted at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday to ascertain the cause of death. The police will also talk to the hotel staff and the event organisers.

PM Narendra Modi sends condolences

Indian PM Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

