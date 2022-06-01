Singer KK passes away: Fan shares late artist's last moments on stage at concert in Kolkata; WATCH

It came as a shock to the entire nation as legendary singer KK passed away on Tuesday night. The popular singer died unexpectedly and tragically while singing live in Kolkata. Krishnakumar Kunnath, affectionately known as KK by his admirers, is reported fell ill while playing at Kolkata's Nazrul Manch. He was 53 and passed away due to a heart attack. Fans around the world are mourning the late singer’s tragic demise. Now, a fan whose friends attended KK’s last ever concert at Nazrul Manch shared a clip of the concert, expressing her grief.

Nadim who shared the priceless video on his Twitter expressed his shock as KK was performing just a few hours ago. He wrote, “Many of my friends were at his live show at Nazrul Mancha. They put up stories of KK singing just an hour ago!! And now this!! How tragic! #KK" Many other fans shared their grief and sadness on the social media platform. Losing two music legends in such a short span, first Sidhu Moosewala and now KK has hit Indians hard.

Fan shares KK's last moments on stage:

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too shared his condolences on Twitter. In a heartwarming note, Modi wrote, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Earlier, KK made his public appearance on comedian-host Kapil Sharma's show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with Dr. Palash Sen, and Shaan.

Also Read: Singer KK passes away at 53 while performing live in Kolkata