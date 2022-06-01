Singer KK passes away: Fans shocked and heartbroken; See tweets

In heartbreaking news, renowned singer KK passed away at the of 53 on May 31 while performing live in Kolkata. Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK by his fans, reportedly fell sick while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He is best known for his songs like Pal, Khuda Jaane, Dil Ibaadat among others. Fans and the entire country are undoubtedly saddened by this tragic news. After the news broke, KK's fans took to social media as they express their shock and grief at his sudden demise.

Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, "Singer KK no more, plz god be kind." Another user tweeted, "Death is so freaking uncertain.

Singer KK's death while performing live reminds me of APJ Abdul Kalam's death while giving speech. RIP." A user also expressed their shock and wrote, "A beautiful soul has left the world so soon after gifting his soulful voice to the world. Will be in my heart forever." One of KK's fans tweeted, "Rest in peace the legendary Singer KK." Similar tweets flooded in on social media as the news left the fans heartbroken.

Check some of the tweets here:

Earlier, KK made his public appearance on comedian-host Kapil Sharma's show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with Dr. Palash Sen, and Shaan.

Back in 2019, KK had praised fellow artist Shaan and said, "Shaan's voice is brilliant. He has got one of the most mellifluous voices in the industry. His happy voice is very ear-friendly and he sings with his soul. If you get caught up in social media too much then you start getting governed by it. Shaan is very sentimental, he is a heart guy. I loved 'Tanha dil."

