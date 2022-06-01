Singer KK passes away: Kolkata Police registers an unnatural death case; Reports

Singer KK’s demise has left the entire country shocked and devastated. Family, friends and his fans are deeply saddened and social media is filled with messages from everyone. The singer was in Kolkata performing live in a concert. It was within hours after his performance that the singer felt uneasy on reaching his hotel room and collapsed. Reportedly, he was declared dead in the hospital on arrival. The latest reports suggest that the Kolkata Police has registered an unnatural death case.

Kolkata Police registers unnatural death case

Reportedly, the singer KK collapsed at the Grand Hotel hours after his performance at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha. Reportedly, he complained of uneasiness and then collapsed in his hotel room. A senior official from the hospital informed that KK was brought to the hospital after 10 pm where he was declared dead on arrival. According to police sources, his face and head bore injuries. The autopsy would be conducted at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday to ascertain the cause of death. The police will also talk to the hotel staff and the event organisers.

Family will reach Kolkata

KK married his childhood sweetheart Jyothi in 1991. The late singer is now survived by his wife Jyothi, and their two children, son Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath. West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told media persons that the body has been sent for post-mortem."His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning," Biswas was quoted by news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, according to reports, it is said that the doctors will be conducting KK’s postmortem today to ascertain the exact reason for his death. Doctors have however said they suspected cardiac arrest to be the cause of the death.

