Singer KK Passes Away: Last rites of late artist to be performed at 1 pm in Mumbai; Family shares details

Singer KK, popularly known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 53. The singer fell ill while performing at a concert in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead. The sudden demise of the singer left his fans as well as fellow colleagues from the entertainment industry shocked and his death sparked tributes from across the spectrum in the country. Earlier today, the popular singer's mortal remains were taken from SSKM hospital to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. KK's wife Jyoti and their kids also paid their last respects to him. Later, the body reached Mumbai and it was announced that the funeral will take place on June 2. Now, KK’s family shared the venue of his last rites and other details on his official Instagram.

KK's last rites

The post shared details of KK’s Antim Darshan and Antim Yatra. His Antim Darshan is to be held at Park Plaza in Andheri from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM. On the other hand, Antim Yatra will be at 1 PM at Versova Hindy Cemetery. The post was received with a lot of love and sadness as fans expressed their grief.

KK's initial post-mortem report

A while back, the initial post-mortem report of the musician was released. It claims that KK died of a cardiac arrest. A senior official told PTI that he had been suffering from ‘prolonged cardiac issues’. KK’s autopsy was conducted today and the preliminary findings are now out. As per PTI, KK died after suffering from cardiac arrest. A senior official told the news agency, “The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues,” the officer said. He also added that the final report will be available after 72 hours.

Also Read: KK passes away at 53: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces gun salute for singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata