Singer KK passes away: Late musician’s last song to be out soon, says filmmaker Srijit Mukherji

Singer KK’s death has left the entire country grieving. The voice of a generation, Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK, touched innumerable hearts with his music. So, the news of his passing away undoubtedly brought a shockwave along with it. As fans and celebrities mourn and remember the legendary singer, filmmaker Srijit Mukherji has revealed that KK’s last song will be out soon.

Singer KK’s last song to be out soon

In April 2022, KK shared a post on his Instagram space with Gulzar, and filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. He was recording a song for the film titled Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga. Now, in its latest report, IndiaToday.in quoted Srijit Mukherji as he shared details about KK’s last song. “The song is very special. It’s written by Gulzar saab and sung by KK. And it is possibly going to be his last song for a film at least.”

He further recalled his first meeting with the late artist and shared how he told KK that his songs had been with him through many ups and downs of the filmmaker’s life. He also told KK that his voice had been his friend for long. He dubbed KK as a humble, modest, and down-to-earth person, and said that one does not measure an artist by his songs, but rather the impact his songs have on the masses.

Srijit Mukherji further added, “Gulzar saab is so fond of him and that collaboration has come out so well. I am dying to release and share the song. It will be out soon.”

Singer KK’s funeral on June 2

KK is survived by his wife Jyothy and two children Tamara and Nakul Kunnath. The family arrived in Kolkata yesterday morning. The singer was given a gun salute at Rabindra Sadan in the presence of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. KK’s mortal remains have now reached Mumbai. His last rites will take today June 2nd.

ALSO READ: Viral video of singer KK being rushed to hospital 'not true', is from his first show in Kolkata; Report