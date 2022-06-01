Singer KK passes away: The legendary musician now survived by wife Jyothy and two children

In a tragic news, Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK breathed his last in Kolkata on Tuesday. His sudden demise has left the music and film industry in a state of shock. The 53-year-old singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest after which he reportedly fell ill and returned to his hotel. When his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to the hospital where the doctors reportedly declared him dead on arrival. While more details on his sudden demise are awaited, here is a look at the ‘Dil Ibadat’ singer’s family.

KK married his childhood sweetheart Jyothy in 1991. He is now survived by his wife Jyothy, and their two children, son Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath. West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told mediapersons that the body has been sent for post-mortem."His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning," Biswas said. He was quoted by news agency IANS.

KK has been a fan favourite for many years and his place in the music industry was well cemented. The eminent singer had a fan following across generations. His industry colleagues as well as numerous heartbroken fans have offered condolences to the soulful singer who made people believe in love and friendship with his tracks.

KK, a versatile singer, was born on August 23, 1968 and recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages. His first album ‘Pal’ came out in 1999. He soon sang for several films, and delivered chartbusting numbers that still remains in our favorite playlist.

Singer KK started his Bollywood career with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn-starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He gained accolades for his heartbreaking yet soulful voice in the hit track Tadap Tadap and never looked back. The man with the golden voice will be remembered for his songs like 'Pyaar Ke Pal', 'Yaaron', 'O Meri Jaan', ‘Khuda Jaane’, ‘Zara sa’, ‘Dil Ibaadat’, love anthem ‘Pehla Pela Pyaar’, ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana’ among others.