Singer KK passes away: PM Narendra Modi expresses grief; Says 'Will always remember him through his songs'

In a tragic news, eminent singer KK, also known as Krishnakumar Kunnath passed away at the age of 53 on May 31 shortly after performing live in a concert in Kolkata, West Bengal. Reportedly, the singer fell sick while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is best known for his songs like Pal, Khuda Jaane, Dil Ibaadat among others. Fans and the entire country are undoubtedly saddened by this tragic news. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences over KK's untimely demise.

PM Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti." The news left the eminent singer's fans in shock as well and they too expressed their grief on social media.

Check Prime MInister Narendra Modi's tweet here:

For the unversed, KK’s first album Pal came out in 1999. After two decades, the song still remains an all-time favorite among music lovers in the country. He soon sang for several films, and delivered chartbusting numbers.

KK was quite active on Instagram and often shared updates of his life with his fans on social media. Earlier today, he put up an update about his concert in Kolkata. KK was performing live at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. Fans put up videos on social media showcasing the singer performing. In one such video, he could be seen performing Pal just a few moments before falling ill. After his performance, KK reportedly went to his hotel where he fell ill and was then rushed to a private hospital. The singer was "brought dead" to Kolkata's CMRI Hospital around 10 pm, hospital authorities told India Today TV. He is survived by a wife and children.

