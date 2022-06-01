Singer KK passes away: Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal & others express shock over eminent artist's demise

The whole nation was left in shock and grief after the untimely demise of prominent singer KK on May 31. Also known as Krishnakumar Kunnath, the singer passed away at the age of 53 shortly after performing live in a concert in Kolkata, West Bengal. Reportedly, the singer fell sick while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is best known for his songs like Pal, Khuda Jaane, Dil Ibaadat among others. The film fraternity too expressed its condolences.

Actor Ranveer Singh took to social media and shared KK's photo with a broken heart emoticon. Vicky Kaushal penned a note and wrote, "Your magical voice will live on forever; Thank you for your evergreen songs. RIP KK!" Rajkummar Rao and Vivek Oberai too expressed their shock too on Instagram. Taking to Twitter, atcor Varun Dhawan wrote, "Extremely shocked and sad by the passing away of our beloved kk. A musician whose voice shaped much of my childhood." Singer Mika Singh and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput also reacted to KK's death.

Check reactions here:

Just a while back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences over KK's untimely demise. PM Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti." The news left the eminent singer's fans in shock as well and they too expressed their grief on social media.

For the unversed, KK’s first album Pal came out in 1999. After two decades, the song still remains an all-time favorite among music lovers in the country. He soon sang for several films, and delivered chartbusting numbers.

