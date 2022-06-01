Singer KK passes away: Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Vishal Dadlani & other musicians shattered

Singer KK’s demise has left the entire country in a state of shock and mourning. After all, Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK among his fans, has soothed millions of hearts with his melodious voice. KK was performing a live concert in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha last night after which he reportedly suffered a heart attack in his hotel. He was rushed to the city’s CMRI hospital where he was declared dead. His admirers, listeners, and celebrities are in a state of mourning. Amid this, many musicians like Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Nigam, and others have expressed their grief at this devastating loss.

Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, Sonu Nigam, and others mourn Singer KK’s loss

Taking to her Twitter space, Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “I am unable to wrap my head around this news. Numb. #KK Why! This is too hard to accept! Heart is shattered in pieces.” Rahul Kumar Vaidya also expressed his shock as he wrote, “I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53. Beyond shocked. RIP sir.” He further expressed that the singer never smoked or consumed alcohol. He shared that he was in fact a family man, who steered clear of controversies and always treated him with love and kindness.

Music director and singer Vishal Dadlani also took to his Twitter space. He was extremely heartbroken, as he wrote, “The tears won't stop. What a guy he was. What a voice, what a heart, what a human being. #KK is FOREVER!!!” Sharing a video of KK on his Instagram stories, Sonu Nigam said, “KK mere bhai, Not Done (folded hands emoji).”

Take a look:

Remembering Singer KK

KK’s first album Pal came out in 1999. After two decades, the song still remains an all-time favorite among music lovers in the country. He soon sang for several films, and delivered chartbusting numbers.

In recent times the singer would regularly share updates about his live performances and gigs on his social media space. In fact, just earlier yesterday, he put up an update about his concert in Kolkata.

KK is survived by his wife and two children.

