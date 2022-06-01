Singer KK passes away: Yaaron, Dus Bahane to Beetein Lamhe, 7 melodies that will forever rule our hearts

Tuesday was a devastating day for the Indian music industry as it lost one of its most brilliant gems, KK. Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK by his fans, reportedly fell sick while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. The singer passed away at 53. Numerous celebrities and fans expressed their grief and shock at the heartbreaking news. The man with the golden voice won hearts with his songs like Pal, Khuda Jaane, Dil Ibaadat among others. He has bestowed us with many brilliant pieces that have immortalised him in our hearts. Here are some of his soulful melodies which will forever stay with us.

Ajab Si

Ajab Si is one of those magical songs that make you believe in the power of love. The beauty and softness of KK's voice in this song made it such a soulful masterpiece.

Dus Bahane

A fun party song that is bound to lift your moods whenever you are feeling low and get you grooving. KK blessed this song with that carefree mood that we all are obsessed with.

Khuda Jaane

14 years later…this song still gives you butterflies. That’s the power of our beloved KK and his melodious voice.

Yaaron

A song about friendship, only KK could have done justice to such a sweet and loving song. It was one of the last songs he performed in his last concert too.

Zara Sa

One of the most famous songs of 2008, this song created a huge sensation when it was released. With KK and Pritam joining hands for this song, we could have only expected perfection.

Beetein Lamhe

Whenever KK created a song, he created magic. This song packed magic, love and pain together and made its permanent place in our hearts.

Alvida

‘Alvida alvida..’ Today more than ever, KK’s Alvida hits us hard. But his beautiful melodies are here to stay with us and a legend like him is forever immortalised in our hearts.

