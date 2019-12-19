Singer KK praises his fellow singer Shaan; Here's why

Singer KK sang praises of fellow singer Shaan and called him a "heart guy".
11367 reads Mumbai
Singer KK praises his fellow singer Shaan; Here's whySinger KK praises his fellow singer Shaan; Here's why
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Shaan's voice is brilliant. He has got one of the most mellifluous voices in the industry. His happy voice is very ear-friendly and he sings with his soul. If you get caught up in social media too much then you start getting governed by it. Shaan is very sentimental, he is a heart guy. I loved 'Tanha dil'," said KK. Meanwhile, KK has some happy news for his fans.

"I'm gonna make sure that I come out with a single this year for sure. I'm working on it and I think, I'll definitely release it this year because I owe it to my fan base, more like my friend base, I should say," said the "Yaaron" hitmaker during his interview on JioSaavn Podcasts' third season of "Talking Music".

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What a Night !!! What a blast!! Thankyou #Dubai Once Again:)) #YaariRocks @kk_live_now @viudesi

A post shared by Shaan (@singer_shaan) on

ALSO READ Good Newwz stars Akshay, Kiara, Diljit suit up for promotions; Kumar includes Kareena Kapoor in a creative way

Credits :IANS

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement