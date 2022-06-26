Singer KK’s daughter Taamara asks fans to stop sending hate messages to his team; Says ‘Don’t spread hate…’

Even though KK is not with us anymore, his songs and his memories are etched in the hearts of his family, friends and fans. The singer passed away last month in Kolkata after performing in a live concert due to a heart attack. He reportedly fell sick after his performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son. Today KK’s daughter Taamara took to her Instagram handle to clear the misunderstandings of all the fans.

Sharing a picture of her father KK with his entire team, Taamara wrote, “We wanted to thank all the beautiful human beings in this picture for accompanying dad on all his travels and the vital contributions they made to his shows, making them the memorable spectacles they used to be. I told Hitesh uncle; mom, nakul and I weren’t there for dads final moments, and didn’t even get to say goodbye, but we were all so glad that he was by his side. Ever since he joined dad, his stresses went away.”

Taamara further added, “Iv heard about hate mail and a lot of anger being directed towards Hitesh uncle and Shubham. To those of you resorting to such abuse, ask yourself what would dad think if he could see this? You’re basing your judgment on the word of some unverified journalists, channels and other sources that regularly photoshop thumbnails and include clickbait titles. Don’t spread hate on their behest”.

Taamara finally said, “All of dads fans are sending his immediate family all their love and support. However, every moment dad wasn’t with us, he was with his 2nd family, as he used to call them. Please don’t buy into the hate-spreading rumours, please send your love and support to them too. They need it just as much as we do, we are all suffering. I’m very grateful that even though dad didn’t have us on his last day, he had them with him. These are the people that dad himself wholeheartedly trusted and loved, and are a big reason why dad become who he was. I’d like to ask you if you loved dad so much, don’t you trust who he trusted? I implore everyone to cease this verbal abuse or abuse of any kind, and if you spot it please take a stand and speak up against it. Be kind!”

