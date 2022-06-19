Singer KK’s daughter Taamara shares an emotional post on Father’s Day; Says ‘Life is dark without you dad'

Even though KK is not with us anymore, his songs and his memories are etched in the hearts of his family, friends and fans. The singer passed away last month in Kolkata after performing in a live concert due to a heart attack. He reportedly fell sick after his performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He was reportedly rushed to a private hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son. Today on Father’s Day, KK’s daughter has taken to her Instagram handle to share an emotional post along with some throwback pictures.

In the first picture, we can see a younger KK smiling and holding both his cute little munchkins on his back. Followed by a series of old pictures that will surely get you emotional. Sharing these pictures, Taamara wrote, “I would take the pain of losing you a 100 times, if it meant having you as my dad even for one second. Life is dark without you dad. You were the cutest most loving dad, who’d come home after a gig and wait to come lie down and give us cuddles.”

She concluded by saying, “Me, Nakul and mumma are gonna work everyday to make you proud, and spread your energy, and we’re gonna be strong and take care of each other like you did.

Happy Father’s Day to the bestestest dad in the whole universe Love you forever miss you everyday, umma, I know you’re here with us.”

Check out Taamara’s post:

Meanwhile, KK’s last released song was Yeh Hausla from Ranveer Singh led 83 and he has a set of unreleased songs which will be released in 2023. His last musical project is said to be Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, and will see an Eid 2023 release.

