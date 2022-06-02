Singer KK’s final journey begins: Son Nakul starts the last rites

KK’s untimely death has left everyone shocked and devastated. He passed away on May 31 in Kolkata after performing at a live concert in Nazrul Mancha. It was after the concert that he fell ill and on reaching his hotel, collapsed. His mortal remains have been brought to Mumbai yesterday and his cremation will be held in the city today. Since morning many celebrities have arrived at his residence to pay their last respects and now the latest pics of the late singer’s son performing the last rites have come. has left everyone shocked and devastated. He passed away on May 31 in Kolkata after performing at a live concert in Nazrul Mancha. It was after the concert that he fell ill and on reaching his hotel, collapsed. His mortal remains have been brought to Mumbai yesterday and his cremation will be held in the city today. Since morning many celebrities have arrived at his residence to pay their last respects and now the latest pics of the late singer’s son performing the last rites have come. KK’s son Nakul performs last rites In the pictures, we can see an ambulance, which is decorated with flowers right outside KK’s residence. KK’s son Nakul can be seen performing the last rights of his father. Since morning several celebrities from the industry have come to pay their last respect to the late singer. Singers like Hariharan, Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, Rekha Bhardwaj and other celebs like Vishal Bhardwaj, Kabir Khan, Himansh Kohli and others reach to pay their last respects. Check out KK’s son performing the last rites:

Yesterday, the popular singer's mortal remains were taken from SSKM hospital to Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. KK's wife Jyoti and their kids also paid their last respects to him. Later, a gun salute was accorded to the late singer at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata on Wednesday. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also seen paying her respects to KK. She was joined by the singer's family.

Talking about his postmortem reports as per PTI, KK died after suffering from cardiac arrest. A senior official told the news agency, “The initial report suggested that the singer died because of myocardial infarction. There was no foul play behind his death. Clinical examination also found that the singer was having prolonged cardiac issues,” the officer said. He also added that the final report will be available after 72 hours.

