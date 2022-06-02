Singer KK’s funeral: Vishal Bhardwaj, Hariharan, Alka Yagnik & others arrive to pay their last respect

KK’s untimely and sudden demise has left everyone in a state of disbelief and shock. The singer passed away on May 31 right after performing in a live concert in Kolkata. It is said that the singer collapsed in his hotel room and when rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival. All of this happened so suddenly that it must be difficult for the fand and especially his industry friends and family to fathom this devastating news. Well, the singer’s mortal remains have been brought to Mumbai and his funeral will be held today. Since morning today, many of his friends from the singing community have come to pay their last respect to the singer.

Celebs arriving at KK’s house to pay their last respects

Singers like Hariharan, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Javed Ali and others have come to KK’s house. As per the note shared by KK’s family, his antim darshan commenced from 10:30 am and will go on till 12:30 pm. After this, his mortal remains will be taken to Versova Hindu Cemetery for cremation at 1 pm.