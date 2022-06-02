Singer KK’s last recorded song will feature in Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3?

Singer KK’s death has left everyone heartbroken and shattered. Family, friends and his fans are deeply saddened and social media is filled with messages from everyone. The singer was in Kolkata performing live in a concert. It was within hours after his performance that the singer felt uneasy on reaching his hotel room and collapsed. Reportedly, he was declared dead in the hospital on arrival. The latest reports suggest that his funeral is going to take place today in Mumbai. Well, we all know that his last song featured in Ranveer Singh starrer 83 but if you think that was the last time you would ever hear his song, then brace yourself for his song that will actually be his last song.

KK’s last song to feature in Tiger 3

According to Wikipedia, KK has given voice to a song in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. Yes! You heard that right. If this information is true then we will get to hear KK one last time in a feature film. The combination of the late singer singing for Salman has proved to be a hit often. These two have collaborated for superhit songs like Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, O Jaana from Tere Naam, Humko Pyar Hua from Ready, Laapata from Ek Tha Tiger, Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Main Agar from Tubelight. We bet this last song will also be loved by fans.

Funeral to take place today

KK’s wife, daughter and son had reached Kolkata yesterday to pay their last respects to the late singer and bring his mortal remain back to Mumbai. It has been announced that his funeral will take place today in Mumbai.

Gun salute in Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government had given a gun salute to the singer at the Rabindra Sadan. The media reports suggested that Mamata Banerjee had taken a flight to the city to supervise the arrangements while KK’s post-mortem was being conducted at SSKM Hospital.

ALSO READ: KK passes away: Family pays their last respect at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata; Gun salute accorded to singer