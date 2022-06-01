Singer KK’s post-mortem to be conducted today, family to reach Kolkata soon; Reports

Singer KK’s demise has left everyone shocked and heartbroken. Bollywood is mourning the loss of this legend and truly we have lost a gem from the singing world. KK passed away hours after his live performance in Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha. Videos and pictures from this live concert are going viral on social media. Well, the latest reports suggest that the autopsy of the popular singer will be conducted today and that his family will be reaching Kolkata.

KK’s autopsy to be conducted today

According to reports in Hindustan Times, it is said that the doctors will be conducting KK’s postmortem today to ascertain the exact reason for his death. Doctors have however said they suspected cardiac arrest to be the cause of the death. A senior official from the hospital informed that KK was brought to the hospital after 10 pm where he was declared dead on arrival. Reportedly, he was feeling heavy after reaching the hotel after his performance and soon collapsed. The reports also state that KK felt uneasy during the performance itself and apparently complained about the glare of the lights. He even took a break in between his performance, but the unfortunate could not be stopped.

Family will reach Kolkata

KK married his childhood sweetheart Jyothi in 1991. The late singer is now survived by his wife Jyothi, and their two children, son Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Tamara Kunnath. West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Arup Biswas told media persons that the body has been sent for post-mortem."His family members have been informed. They are likely to reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning," Biswas was quoted by news agency IANS.

PM Narendra Modi sends condolences

Indian PM Narendra Modi took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

