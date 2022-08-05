Singer KK’s son Nakul & daughter Taamara sing & re-release Yaaron with Shaan & others ahead of Friendships Day

Singer KK might not be with us anymore but he will always be present in our hearts and memories. Also, his soulful music will continue to rule the hearts of his fans. Friendships Day is around the corner and everyone has started prepping for it. Whenever we talk about friendship the one song that never grows old is KK’s Yaaron. This song has touched almost everyone’s heart and it still remains one of the most loved songs of all time. Well, the late singer's daughter Taamara and son Nakul Krishna released a new version of this song sung by several big singers like Dhvani Bhanushali, Shaan, Benny Dayal, Papon & others.

In the video, we can also see KK’s daughter Taamara and son Nakul Krishna singing. The video begins with Leslee Lewis playing his guitar. Then comes Papon, Shaan, Benny Dayal and Dhvani Bhanushali. We can also see a glimpse of KK performing on the stage. Sharing this video, Nakul wrote, “Check it out guys! ‘Yaaron’ Forever! This was quite a bittersweet experience for me. Recording a few lines of the same song in the same booth dad sang in felt special, but I also missed sharing such a moment with him. In a strange way we finally sung together na @taamara.krishna? I really appreciate everyone who sang and was part of this with us and love how this turned out, hope you guys love it too. It’s always about love and friendship.”

Click HERE to check out the song:

Meanwhile, recently Shaan, who was performing at an event, could not resist singing a song in remembrance of the legendary KK. Shaan began by saying that he would like to start the evening by remembering KK and singing his evergreen song which had a deep philosophy to it. He sang one of KK’s most loved songs ‘Pal’ in front of the crowd and was supported wholeheartedly.

