Singer KK’s video of sweating profusely during the concert goes viral; Fans reveal AC was not working

Popular singer KK passed away last night at the age of 53. He was in Kolkata to perform in a live concert at Nazrul Mancha. . It was within hours after his performance that the singer felt uneasy on reaching his hotel room and collapsed. Reportedly, he was declared dead in the hospital on arrival. Although the reason for his death is suspected to be a cardiac arrest, a final conclusion will be made once the autopsy takes place and the post-mortem reports are out. Amidst all this, a video from the concert wherein we can see the late singer sweating profusely has gone viral.

KK’s complaint to the organisers

Reportedly, it is said that KK’s concert continued till 8:30 in the night after which he suddenly fell ill and returned to his hotel. His condition deteriorated further and was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata wherein he was declared dead on arrival. According to reports in India Today, some audience members who attended the concert revealed that the indoor Nazrul Mancha auditorium was overcrowded and the air-conditioning was not working properly. A visibly sweating KK was feeling the heat on stage and had even asked the organisers to dim the spotlights on him. He also complained to the organisers about crowding around the stage. In fact, a video of KK sweating profusely during the concert is going viral. In the video we can see the late singer taking a pause, wiping his face with a towel and also gesturing to another man seemingly asking about the ventilation.

Check out KK’s video from the concert:

KK’s family arrives in Kolkata

ANI took to their Twitter handle to share pictures of KK’s wife and children arriving at Kolkata airport today. In their tweet, ANI wrote, “West Bengal | Family of singer #KK arrives in Kolkata. The singer passed away last night after a live performance in the city. His body is kept at CMRI hospital from where it will be taken to SSKM hospital.” Reportedly, the singer KK collapsed at the Grand Hotel hours after his performance at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha. It is said that he complained of uneasiness and then collapsed in his hotel room. A senior official from the hospital informed that KK was brought to the hospital after 10 pm where he was declared dead on arrival.

