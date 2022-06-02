Singer KK's Death: Late artist's last-released song was in Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone starrer 83

The loss of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, has come as a shock to everyone in the film and music industry. The legendary singer was last seen performing at a concert in Kolkata. He passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest post his performance. The singer sang the best of melodies and crooned over 500 songs in his career. His music career spanned around two and a half decades. Before his major break into playback singing for movies, he composed ad jingles to make a living. The singer’s versatility made him a hot favourite and he was second to none in the early 2000s. He sung for actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Akshay Kumar and gave them their best songs. KK’s collaboration with Pritam was a memorable one as the duo gave some of the best Hindi songs to us listeners.

KK’s last-released song was ‘Yeh Hausla’ from 83, the historical sports drama fronted by Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The song was composed by Pritam and lyrics were penned by Kausar Munir. The beautiful rendition from the movie soothed many ears. The song talked about having faith and courage in oneself, exactly what KK resonated with.

KK has a set of unreleased songs which will see a release in the future. It is said that KK has sung a song each in Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan and Salman Khan-led Tiger 3 and if that is the case, it would be a fitting tribute to suit the stature of the singer since both the massive movies are expected to draw audience in heaps.

The mortal remains of the singer have Mumbai from Kolkata and were handed over to his family. The last rites of the singer par excellence will be held today and many people associated with KK are expected to be a part of it.

